Rengifo went 3-for-4 with a three-run home run during Tuesday's 7-5 loss to the Phillies.

Rengifo gave the Angels a lead in the sixth inning, tagging reliever Yunior Marte for a three-run shot to plate Taylor Ward and Brandon Drury. After going homerless in his first 22 games, Rengifo has clobbered long balls in two of his last three contests and has scored five times in his last five games.