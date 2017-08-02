Angels' Matt Shoemaker: Begins playing long toss

Shoemaker (forearm) began throwing from 150-200 feet Tuesday, Mike DiGiovanna of the Los Angeles Times reports.

Shoemaker began playing catch 10 days ago and has now ramped up his rehab to accommodate the long-toss. He'll look to begin throwing from the mound in the coming days and then will likely require a minor-league rehab stint. Shoemaker is still at least a couple of weeks away from rejoining the Angels' rotation.