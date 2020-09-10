Thaiss will serve as the Angels' designated hitter and will bat second Thursday against the Rangers, Mike DiGiovanna of the Los Angeles Times reports.

Thaiss will pick up his third straight start after assignments at second base Tuesday and in left field Wednesday. With David Fletcher (ankle) and Franklin Barreto (shoulder) on the shelf, the keystone likely represents Thaiss' most realistic path to consistent action in the short term. The lefty-hitting Thaiss could occupy the larger side of a platoon at the position with the switch-hitting Luis Rengifo.