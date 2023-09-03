The Angels reinstated Thaiss (shoulder) from the 10-day injured list Sunday.

After landing on the IL on Aug. 25 with right shoulder inflammation, Thaiss spent the minimum amount of time on the shelf and didn't require a rehab assignment prior to being activated. He'll be one of three catchers on the Angels' 28-man roster, but even though top backstop Logan O'Hoppe is getting the day off for Sunday's series finale in Oakland, Thaiss won't receive the starting nod behind the plate. Instead, Chad Wallach will catch for Angels starter Tyler Anderson.