Thaiss is out of the lineup for Wednesday's game against the Marlins, Erica Weston of Bally Sports West reports.

Even with the Angels playing a day game after a night game, No. 1 catcher Logan O'Hoppe will remain behind the dish for the second day in a row while Thaiss sticks on the bench. Though he was able to secure the backup catcher job coming out of spring training, Thaiss doesn't look as though he'll play much more than once or twice a week while O'Hoppe is healthy. Through the Angels' first six games, Thaiss has made only one start.