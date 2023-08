Thaiss is out of the lineup for the first game of Wednesday's doubleheader with the Reds.

Thaiss should be back behind the plate for the nightcap, but his time as the Halos' primary backstop appears to be over. Logan O'Hoppe has now started at catcher in four of the Angels' first five games since he returned from the 60-day injured list Friday, relegating Thaiss to a bench role.