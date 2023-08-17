Thaiss went 1-for-3 with a solo home run and a walk in a 2-0 win against the Rangers on Wednesday.

Thaiss came into Wednesday having gone 0-for-10 over his previous five games and batting a meager .107 through 28 at-bats in August. He snapped the cold spell, at least temporarily, with a 450-foot solo blast to center field in the ninth inning that gave the Angels an important insurance run. Thaiss has been working as Los Angeles' primary catcher of late with Chad Wallach also struggling this month, though both backstops will likely see less playing time when Logan O'Hoppe (shoulder), who his currently rehabbing in Triple-A, returns to the lineup in the coming weeks.