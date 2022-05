Stassi (undisclosed) was placed on the COVID-19 injured list Tuesday, Sam Blum of The Athletic reports.

Stassi was held out of the lineup Monday against the Rays and will now join fellow catcher Kurt Suzuki (undisclosed) on the COVID-19 IL. It's unclear if either player has tested positive for the virus, but the Angels are without their top two catchers regardless. Austin Romine was called up in a corresponding move and should split reps behind the plate with Chad Wallach.