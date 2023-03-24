The Angels optioned Moniak to Triple-A Salt Lake on Friday, Sam Blum of The Athletic reports.
Moniak has had a tremendous spring, logging a 1.185 OPS alongside 11 RBI and two steals in 46 plate appearances. The Angels starting outfield of Taylor Ward, Mike Trout and Hunter Renfroe is already set, but if Moniak is able to carry his spring production into the Triple-A season, he could be seeing major-league at-bats again fairly soon as a fourth outfielder.
