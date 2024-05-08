Moniak is out of the lineup for Wednesday's game against the Pirates, Erica Weston of Bally Sports West reports.

Moniak's stretch of seven consecutive starts will come to an end Wednesday, as the lefty-hitting outfielder will cede center field to the righty-hitting Kevin Pillar while southpaw Martin Perez takes the hill for the Pirates. Though he may continue to occasionally hit the bench against left-handed pitching, Moniak should have a fairly clear path to regular playing time versus righties while Mike Trout (knee) is on the injured list.