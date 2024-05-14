Moniak isn't in the Angels' lineup for Tuesday's game against St. Louis, Jeff Fletcher of The Orange County Register reports.
Moniak will sit for the second consecutive game after going just 1-for-12 across his last four contests. He'll be replaced in center field by Kevin Pillar, who will bat fifth.
