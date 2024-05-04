Moniak went 2-for-4 with a three-run homer during Friday's win over the Guardians.
Moniak's three-run homer in the fourth inning gave Los Angeles a 5-0 lead -- more than enough insurance as the Halos cruised to a 6-0 shutout. Despite his productive day at the plate Friday, the 25-year-old still only owns a .480 OPS through 71 plate appearances and isn't a recommended choice for fantasy managers.
