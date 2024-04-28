Sano went to have his sore left knee examined Saturday afternoon, Jeff Fletcher of The Orange County Register reports.

Sano was in the starting lineup Friday after battling soreness in the knee for several days, but his knee "flared up again" after two at-bats, per manager Ron Washington. The Angels have not provided an update as of Saturday evening, and it's especially concerning given that Sano's left knee is what cost him the better part of the last two seasons. Sano got off to a decent start with the Angels and went yard last weekend for his first MLB homer in over two years, but his status is up in the air at the moment.