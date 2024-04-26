Sano (knee) is starting at third base and hitting in the cleanup spot for Friday's game against the Twins, Rhett Bollinger of MLB.com reports.

Sano left Wednesday's game against the Orioles due to left knee soreness. He's apparently feeling better after the Angels' day off Thursday and is ready to play against his former team Friday. The 30-year-old is slashing .271/.362/.373 with three doubles, eight runs, one home run and five RBI over 69 plate appearances while drawing eight walks to start the season.