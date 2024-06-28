Sano went 1-for-4 with a solo home run in a 5-0 victory against Detroit on Thursday.

Sano got a second straight start and put the Angels on the board in the first inning with a solo shot to center field. On a less positive note, the veteran slugger struck out in his other three at-bats, and he's fanned five times over nine plate appearances since returning from the injured list June 25. Sano's big-league resume suggests he can offer the Angels plenty of pop, but his 40 percent strikeout rate on the campaign highlights his primary weakness as a hitter.