The Angels designated Sano for assignment Monday.

The move is to make room on the roster for Anthony Rendon (hamstring), who was reinstated from the 60-day injured list Monday. Sano came off the 10-day IL on June 25 after recovering from knee inflammation and was in contention for an everyday role at third base after Luis Rengifo (wrist) was placed on the injured list. However, Sano has gone just 1-for-22 with nine strikeouts since his return, and his playing time was set to diminish even further with Rendon off the IL. Should Sano clear waivers, he will have the option of sticking with the Halos in Triple-A or decline an outright assignment and seek to join another club.