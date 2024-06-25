The Angels reinstated Sano (knee) from the 10-day injured list Tuesday.

Knee inflammation has kept Sano sidelined since the beginning of May. He was medically cleared to return from the IL on Saturday; however, poor performance during his assignment combined with a cluttered Angels roster caused him to remain at Triple-A Salt Lake for a few additional days. He went 6-for-10 with a homer and four RBI in his last two rehab games and will now rejoin the Halos' infield unit, replacing Michael Stefanic.