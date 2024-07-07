Sano is out of the lineup for Sunday's game against the Cubs.

Though he looked like he might have a chance at recapturing an everyday role with the Angels after Luis Rengifo (wrist) was placed on the injured list Friday, Sano may instead be occupying the short side of a platoon at third base with the lefty-hitting Luis Guillorme. Sano had started at third base against left-handers Thursday and Friday, but he's on the bench Sunday for the second day in a row against a righty while Guillorme covers the hot corner.