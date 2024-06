Sano went 0-for-1 against Oakland in a 7-5 victory Tuesday.

Sano was activated from the injured list Tuesday after missing 50 games with left knee inflammation. He entered as a pinch hitter in the seventh inning and grounded out to second base. Sano seems likely to return to the role he held prior to the injury, logging semi-regular at-bats while playing at first base and third base as well as getting starts as the Angels' designated hitter.