The Angels placed Sano on the 10-day injured list Wednesday with left knee inflammation.

Sano has missed most of the last week with the injury, and the Angels finally decided to deactivate him. He will be eligible to return from the IL next week, but it's not clear yet whether he's expected to make it back by that time. Willie Calhoun was called up from Triple-A Salt Lake in a corresponding movfe and could see some starts at designated hitter, although the Halos might filter through multiple players in the spot.