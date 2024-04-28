Sano (knee) is out of the lineup for Sunday's game against the Twins.
Sano is dealing with inflammation in his left knee and will sit Sunday for the second straight game, and he also exited Wednesday's and Friday's contests due to soreness. Mike Trout will receive a turn at designated hitter while Aaron Hicks starts in center field.
More News
-
Angels' Miguel Sano: MRI shows inflammation in knee•
-
Angels' Miguel Sano: Gets left knee checked out•
-
Angels' Miguel Sano: Starting Friday•
-
Angels' Miguel Sano: Battling knee soreness•
-
Angels' Miguel Sano: Draws another start at third base•
-
Angels' Miguel Sano: First MLB homer in over two years•