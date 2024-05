The Angels activated Goodrum on Friday.

Goodrum had been with the Rays' Triple-A affiliate when he was DFA'd and later claimed by the Angels, but he will return to the majors as replacement depth for Ehire Adrianza, (back) who landed on the injured list Friday. Goodrum has experience at every position other than catcher, though he will likely return to the minors once Los Angeles' heavily-depleted infield unit begins returning from the IL.