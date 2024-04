Schanuel is not in the lineup for Friday's game against the Reds, Rhett Bollinger of MLB.com reports.

Schanuel went 4-for-7 over the previous two games -- doubling his hit total from his first 14 contests of the season -- but will take a seat for Friday's series opener in Cincinnati. Miguel Sano will man first base while Brandon Drury (hamstring) returns to the lineup as the designated hitter.