Schanuel is not in the lineup for Tuesday's contest in Tampa Bay.
Schanuel returned to the lineup Monday after missing a game with a testicular contusion, but he'll now head back to the bench for Tuesday's contest. Miguel Sano will occupy first base and bat cleanup for the Angels. Schanuel went 0-for-5 Monday and is now just 4-for-42 on the season.
