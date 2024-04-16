Share Video

Schanuel is not in the lineup for Tuesday's contest in Tampa Bay.

Schanuel returned to the lineup Monday after missing a game with a testicular contusion, but he'll now head back to the bench for Tuesday's contest. Miguel Sano will occupy first base and bat cleanup for the Angels. Schanuel went 0-for-5 Monday and is now just 4-for-42 on the season.

