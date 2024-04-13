Schanuel suffered a testicular contusion during Saturday's game against Boston and will not play in Sunday's series finale, Jeff Fletcher of The Orange County Register reports.
Schanuel fouled a ball off himself during the third inning of Saturday's contest and was eventually replaced in the fourth. Manager Ron Washington said after the game he will sit the 22-year-old first baseman Sunday, but he doesn't expect him to require a trip to the injured list.
