Schanuel (groin) will start at first base and bat fifth in Monday's game in Tampa Bay.
Schanuel exited Saturday's game and didn't play Sunday because of a testicular contusion, but he's feeling well enough to give it a go in this one. The rookie first baseman is sporting a woeful .108/.292/.189 batting line through his first 12 contests this season.
