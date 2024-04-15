Share Video

Link copied!

Schanuel (groin) will start at first base and bat fifth in Monday's game in Tampa Bay.

Schanuel exited Saturday's game and didn't play Sunday because of a testicular contusion, but he's feeling well enough to give it a go in this one. The rookie first baseman is sporting a woeful .108/.292/.189 batting line through his first 12 contests this season.

