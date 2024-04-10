Schanuel is not in the lineup for Wednesday's game against the Rays.

Schanuel has now sat out two of the last three games and both of the times he's been on the bench the opponent was starting a right-hander. The 22-year-old probably isn't in danger of being demoted yet, but his 2-for-31 start at the plate is now costing him playing time. Brandon Drury is at first base and Luis Rengifo is at second Wednesday.