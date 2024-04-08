Schanuel is not in the lineup for Monday's game against the Rays.
It marks the first time this season Schanuel hasn't been in the lineup versus a right-hander and just the second time overall. Brandon Drury is handling first base, with Luis Rengifo covering second.
