Cash signed a minor-league deal with the Angels on Wednesday, William Boor of MLB.com reports.

Cash spent all of the 2017 season at Double-A, posting a combined 4.96 ERA, 1.55 WHIP and 65:20 K:BB across 49 innings of work. The 25-year-old will report to either Triple-A Salt Lake or Double-A Mobile to begin the 2018 season and serve as organizational pitching depth.