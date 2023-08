Bachman (shoulder) was transferred from the 15-day to the 60-day injured list early in the week, Jeff Fletcher of The Orange County Register reports.

Bachman was diagnosed with right shoulder inflammation in mid-July and was subsequently placed on the 15-day IL. Per MLB.com, the rookie right-hander had not yet resumed throwing at the time he was moved to the 60-day IL on Aug. 1. Bachman will now be out of action until at least mid-September.