Bachman (shoulder) is dealing with mid-back spasms, causing his throwing progression to be put on hold, per MLB.com.

Bachman has been at the Angels' training facility in Arizona rehabbing from last October's shoulder cleanup surgery. It was initially expected that the righty hurler would be ready to pitch by the start of spring training, but he's instead been progressing slowly and was placed on the 60-day IL in late March. Bachman could still be ready to return by the beginning of June if the back spasms don't halt his throwing progression for an extended period.