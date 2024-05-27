Bachman (shoulder) tossed a scoreless inning for the Angels' Arizona Complex League squad Saturday, allowing one hit and striking out one batter.

Bachman is making his way back from offseason shoulder surgery, and he appears to be past the mid-back spasms that slowed his throwing progression in late April. The right-hander is likely looking at several minor-league outings before the Angels consider activating him from the injured list. All 11 of Bachman's big-league appearances last year came in relief, and he could fill a similar role upon his return to the big club unless a spot opens up in the team's rotation.