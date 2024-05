Bachman (shoulder) is scheduled to throw off a mound Tuesday, Jeff Fletcher of The Orange County Register reports.

Bachman underwent shoulder surgery last October and had his rehab halted by back spasms in late April. However, the back issue appears to have subsided, allowing the right-hander to resume working toward a return to game action. Bachman is likely to need a multi-week rehab assignment in the minors before the Angels consider bringing him up to the big-league club.