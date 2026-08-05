Angels' Sam Bachman: Heads to IL with forearm issue

The Angels placed Bachman on the 15-day injured list Wednesday due to right forearm radial nerve inflammation.

Bachman was lifted just nine pitches in his most recent relief appearance in Sunday's win over the Brewers due to what the Angels initially termed as right arm fatigue. After additional tests on Bachman's arm revealed a nerve issue, the Angels opted to send him to the shelf. Bachman looked like a candidate to factor into the closing picture after the Angels parted with high-leverage relievers Ryan Zeferjahn and Kirby Yates ahead of Monday's trade deadline, but the forearm injury will take Bachman out of the mix for saves for the time being.