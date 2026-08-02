Angels' Sam Bachman: Dealing with arm fatigue

Bachman is dealing with right arm fatigue, Jack Janes of TheSportingTribune.com reports.

Bachman entered Sunday's 3-0 win over Milwaukee in the top of the eighth inning, recording one out while walking a batter before he was removed from the contest. Bachman threw nine total pitches before his departure, and manager Kurt Suzuki explained after the game that the right-handed pitcher is dealing with some "dead arm." Bachman is expected to be further evaluated, and it's currently unclear if he'll need to undergo an MRI.