Bachman (forearm) has been throwing bullpens in Arizona and pitched in the Arizona Bridge League on Tuesday, MLB.com reports.

Bachman landed on the IL in early August due to right forearm radial nerve inflammation. The 26-year-old reliever resumed throwing within a week, but he didn't begin to toss bullpens until near the end of the month. It appears Bachman is taking tangible steps toward a return, and he's expected to get in some rehab outings with a minor-league club in the near future. He could be back with the Angels before the halfway point of September.