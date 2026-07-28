Angels' Sam Bachman: Saddled with blown save

Bachman blew the save Monday against Houston. He allowed an unearned run on no hits, two walks (one intentional) and a hit-by-pitch while striking out one over two-thirds of an inning.

Entering with runners on the corners and one out in a one-run game in the ninth inning, Bachman was unable to put out the fire, allowing three runs to score and blowing the save. No earned runs were charged to the 26-year-old, as the first two were inherited from Jose Fermin and the third was unearned due to Bachman committing a fielding error. The right-hander is now 1-for-4 in save opportunities and owns a 4.26 ERA, 1.31 WHIP and 46:24 K:BB across 44.1 innings in 2026.