Bachman (shoulder) is expected to play catch from 75-to-90 feet Monday, Sam Blum of The Athletic reports.

Bachman is gradually increasing his throwing distance off flat ground as he makes his way back from the right shoulder surgery he underwent Sept. 28. The 24-year-old is expected to miss at least the first month of the 2024 season and could be optioned to Triple-A Salt Lake once he's reinstated from the injured list.