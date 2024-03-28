The Angels placed Bachman (shoulder) on the 60-day injured list Wednesday.

Bachman is still working his way back from an October cleanup procedure on his right shoulder and is believed to be limited to playing catch off flat ground at this stage in his rehab program, so it's not overly surprising that the Angels are preparing for him to miss at least the first two months of the season. By moving Bachman to the 60-day injured list, the Angels were able to open up a spot on the 40-man roster for infielder Miguel Sano, whose contract was selected ahead of Thursday's season opener in Baltimore.