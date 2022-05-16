Ohtani went 1-for-3 with a two-run home run and a walk in Sunday's 4-1 win over Oakland.
Ohtani got the Angels off to a positive start in the contest, slugging a 425-foot two-run shot in the first inning. It was the second homer in as many games for the two-way star and pushed his total to eight long balls on the season. Ohtani is tied for eighth in the league with 26 RBI on the campaign.
