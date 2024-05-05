Ohtani went 3-for-5 with a home run, two RBI and two runs scored in Saturday's win over Atlanta.

Ohtani kicked off the bottom of the third with a leadoff home run, jumping on a hanging four-seamer from Bryce Elder to give the Dodgers a 3-0 lead. The superstar slugger also drove in a second run on a single in the fourth before finishing the contest with three hits for the fourth time this season. Ohtani has now driven in at least one run in eight of his last 11 games and extended his hitting streak to four games with Saturday's performance.