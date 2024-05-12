Ohtani (back) is out of the lineup for Sunday's game against the Padres, Juan Toribio of MLB.com reports.

Ohtani's absence from the starting nine was fully expected after he was removed from Saturday's 5-0 win over the Padres following his fourth at-bat of the night due to lower-back tightness. According to ESPN.com, manager Dave Roberts said he had minimal concern about Ohtani's health, but the star designated hitter will nonetheless sit out the series finale in San Diego. The Dodgers are seemingly hopeful that Ohtani can return to the lineup for Monday's series opener in San Francisco.