Ohtani went 2-for-3 with a two-run home run, a walk and two stolen bases Monday in a 6-3 victory versus Miami.

Fresh off being named the National League's Player of the Week after posting an absurd .524/.583/.952 slash line over his previous five games, Ohtani crushed a 441-foot, two-run homer in his first at-bat Monday to open the scoring for Los Angeles. He went on to notch his third straight multi-hit game and added a pair of steals for good measure, giving him four thefts over his past four games. It took Ohtani nine games as a Dodger before he hit his first long ball, but he's since gone deep 11 times -- including four times over his past three games -- to take over the major-league lead in that category. He's also tied for second in the majors with 31 runs, tied for sixth with 27 RBI and leads all of baseball with a 1.139 OPS. In addition, Ohtani has nine stolen bases, putting him on the verge of becoming the league's first player with double-digit homers and thefts this season.