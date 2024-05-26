Ohtani will serve as the Dodgers' designated hitter and No. 2 batter in Sunday's game against the Reds.

Though manager Dave Roberts disclosed after Saturday's 3-1 loss that Ohtani has been managing a bruised hamstring of late, the 29-year-old still served as the Dodgers' DH for all nine innings of the contest, going 1-for-4 with a triple and three strikeouts. According to Bill Plunkett of The Orange County Register, Ohtani wasn't running at full speed when he legged out the triple, and while the hamstring issue doesn't look as though it'll cost him any starts, it could result in his stolen-base opportunities being more limited in the short term. Ohtani has gone a perfect 13-for-13 in stolen-base attempts through his first 52 games of the season.