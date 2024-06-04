Major League Baseball announced Tuesday that it has cleared Ohtani, closed its investigation and considers him "a victim of fraud" at the hands of his former interpreter, Ippei Mizuhara, Jeff Passan of ESPN.comreports.

Mizuhara pleaded guilty to bank and tax fraud charges Tuesday, per Alden Gonzalez of ESPN.com, and MLB considers the mattered settled given the "thoroughness of the federal investigation." Ohtani has continued to produce as an MVP candidate despite the background noise and has 14 homers, 14 steals and a .322/.392/.596 slash line through 58 games this season.