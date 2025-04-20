Ohtani (personal) was reinstated from the paternity list and is expected to start at designated hitter Sunday against the Rangers, Bill Plunkett of The Orange County Register reports.

Ohtani was away from the Dodgers for the past two games to attend the birth of his daughter, but he's back with the club for Sunday's series finale in Texas. Through 20 games this season, the 30-year-old has a .288/.380/.550 slash line with six homers, five steals eight RBI and 21 runs in 92 plate appearances.