Manager Dave Roberts said Tuesday that Ohtani will be in the lineup for Game 3 of the NLCS against Milwaukee on Wednesday, Jack Harris of the California Post reports.

Ohtani has been struggling mightily at the plate while playing through multiple injuries, slashing just .156/.283/.200 with one RBI and 36 strikeouts in 24 games (including the postseason) since Aug. 19. Between the 32-year-old's offensive woes and the Dodgers facing a 2-0 series deficit in the NLCS, the team was reportedly considering keeping Ohtani on the bench and deploying Josue De Paula as its DH in Game 3. However, Roberts said Ohtani was "adamant" that he is healthy enough to remain in the lineup and close to turning things around, so the Dodgers will stick with their franchise superstar and presumably keep him near the middle of their batting order. He will match up against southpaw Robert Gasser, against whom Ohtani is 0-for-6 in his career with a walk and three strikeouts.