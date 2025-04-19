Dodgers manager Dave Roberts said Saturday that Ohtani (paternity) is expected to be back in the lineup for Sunday's series finale against the Rangers, Fabian Ardaya of The Athletic reports.

Ohtani missed the first two games of the series to welcome the birth of his daughter, but he'll be back with the Dodgers for Sunday's game. Eddie Rosario has served as the designated hitter for the Dodgers for the past two games, but he'll likely be optioned back to Triple-A Oklahoma City when Ohtani is activated from the paternity list.