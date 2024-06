Ohtani went 2-for-4 with a two-run home run during Wednesday's 10-6 loss to the Pirates.

Ohtani plated Mookie Betts in the second inning on a 415-foot homer off Paul Skenes. While Ohtani isn't quite hitting with the power he did a season ago, he owns a .322 batting average -- which would be a career-best if it stands. The 29-year-old is one of nine players with 15 long balls this season and he's also tied for the ninth most stolen bases in MLB at 14.