Ohtani has reached 80 mph during his throwing program, per MLB.com.

Ohtani has been throwing since late March, though it's not clear if he's pitched from beyond 60 feet yet. The two-way star won't see any game action as a pitcher this season, so it's logical that the Dodgers will be very cautious in managing his throwing progression. Though he's working only as a batter this season, Ohtani is once again in the MVP discussion with a .326/.395/.604 slash line, 14 home runs, 38 RBI, 41 runs and 14 stolen bases through 57 games.